Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash

Lebanon’s president has ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market this week, leading to protests

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash

Lebanon’s president has ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market this week, leading to protests