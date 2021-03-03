Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash


March 3rd, 2021

Lebanon’s president has ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market this week, leading to protests



