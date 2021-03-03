Texas’ power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts left millions without electricity and heat for days


Posted on: March 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Texas’ power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts left millions without electricity and heat for days



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas’ power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts left millions without electricity and heat for days


Posted on: March 3rd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Texas’ power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts left millions without electricity and heat for days



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.