Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Visit the food bank Tuesday, March 9th 10 a.m. until Noon at First Church of God in LaPorte. 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350



Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household. Distributions are drive-thru.