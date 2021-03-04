Lori Loughlin spotted in public for the first time since prison release

Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Lori Loughlin was photographed for the first time since her release from prison in December, fulfilling her court-ordered community service

Photos obtained by the New York Post show Loughlin, dressed in jeans, a baseball cap, a sweatshirt and jeans handing out meals for Project Angel Food, an organization that prepares and delivers food to those impacted by life-threatening illnesses.

Loughlin, 56, and her husband, 57-year-old fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy charges after they were accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. However, neither Isabella Rose Giannulli, now 22, nor Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 21, had ever rowed competitively.

Loughlin agreed to serve two months behind bars, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.

Giannulli began serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, in Southern California in November and is scheduled for release in April.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.