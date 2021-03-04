Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting

Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting

Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies