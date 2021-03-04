Teyonah Parris talks ‘WandaVision’ Easter eggs and why she feels "no pressure at all" in the MCU

Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Disney+(NEW YORK) — Teyonah Parris says she’s well aware of the many Easter eggs within her hit Disney+ series WandaVision.

“I definitely see [all] the theories because fans will tag me in it,” Parris, who plays S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau, tells ABC Audio.

“They’re going to make sure I see it,” she laughs. “And what they don’t tag me in, my mother has sent me. I’m like ‘Ma, can you please just enjoy this? I don’t need to see all of this.’ But she’s really excited.”

As a fan herself, Parris admits she’s been tempted to ask the writers where the series is going.

“I want to reach out and say, ‘Is this what’s happening? Because I didn’t even know that,'” she says. “But I feel like they wouldn’t respond because we know no one will want it in writing.”

“They might think I was going to secretly screenshot it and put it on my page or something,” Parris jokes. “So, I’m going to wait till after to ask these questions because I also enjoy… being surprised as well.”

While it’s safe to say starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superpowered character is any actor’s dream, Parris says she really feels “[no] pressure at all.”

“I’ve been deeply grateful, and excited, and honored to be a part of the MCU, particularly now in Phase Four, where they are making such huge strides in diversity among the superhero space,” she says.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience with the creative team, making sure that this was a full fledged character who had opinions and a point of view and passions,” Parris continues. “And so it’s been really fun.”

“And what the future holds for Monica? We’ll have to wait and see,” she adds.

The final WandaVision episode launches Friday on Disney+.

By Candice Williams

