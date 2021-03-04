Valparaiso Police Investigating Shooting

On March 3, 2021 at 10:19 p.m., Valparaiso Police responded to the 3700 block of Oakgrove Dr. to the report of a disturbance in which a male had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a 19 year old male outside of a nearby residence with such an injury. The male was provided immediate treatment by police on scene, and later transported to Northwest Health—Porter for further treatment. The male later succumbed to his injuries while at Northwest Health—Porter, that he sustained as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The investigation has indicated there is no known threat to community safety, as the incident was isolated to the parties involved. Valparaiso Police remain on scene and the investigation is open and on-going.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to the TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Oakgrove” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on. Thank you for your assistance and partnership with our agency.