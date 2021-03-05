A timeline of disaster and displacement for Iraqi Christians


Posted on: March 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

In Iraq, two decades of back-to-back conflicts have left ancient Christian communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape scattered and in ruins



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

A timeline of disaster and displacement for Iraqi Christians


Posted on: March 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

In Iraq, two decades of back-to-back conflicts have left ancient Christian communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape scattered and in ruins



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.