City of Chicago Travel Update

Passengers are advised that the City of Chicago has downgraded the State of Indiana’s travel status from “orange” to “yellow” in its Emergency Travel Order, effective Feb. 23, 2021.

The previous orange status had required Indiana visitors coming into Chicago to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, or have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, or be fully vaccinated.

With the revision to the Emergency Travel Order, Indiana residents traveling to Chicago are now advised to avoid non-essential travel and maintain masking and social distancing. A quarantine or pre-arrival test is no longer required. A link to the City’s Emergency Travel Order can be located here: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/emergency-travel-order.html