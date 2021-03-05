It was ‘WandaVision’ all along — finale crashes Disney+ servers

Disney+/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Do not adjust your set…No, it wasn’t chaos magic, it was traffic — a lot of traffic — that caused Disney+ servers to crash upon today’s debut of the WandaVision finale.

The ninth and final episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off caused major spikes in streaming that caused outages on the platform, mostly on the West Coast, where new episodes run at midnight.

The Marvel Studios show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, playing respectively, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and her android love Vision, who find themselves living life in an artificial reality of American sitcoms — a projection Olsen’s witchy character concocted to deal with her grief of losing him at the climax of Avengers: Infinity War.

The penultimate episode had Kathryn Hahn, formerly the odd couple’s nosy neighbor, revealing herself as Agatha Harkness, a legitimate witch from the pages of Marvel Comics who seeks Wanda’s power — and who in the show actually names her Scarlet Witch for the first time.

By Stephen Iervolino

