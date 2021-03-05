Kim Kardashian feels “empathy” for Britney Spears after watching ‘New York Times’ documentary

Marc Piasecki/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Britney Spears after watching the New York Times unauthorized documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

In her Instagram Stories Friday, the reality star said after watching the doc, she felt “empathy” for the pop singer and related it to her own experiences with tabloids and the paparazzi.

“The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person,” Kim writes. “No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

Kim goes on to reference a time in her life when she felt similarly mistreated by the media — when she was pregnant with her first child, North, and gained 60 pounds due to preeclampsia.

“I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after,” she says. “It really broke me.”

She adds that she was able to ultimately turn her feelings into motivation, but that it took a toll on her mentally. Kim concludes by encouraging everyone to show “understanding and compassion.”

“You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness,” she writes.

By Andrea Tuccillo

