Today in History

Today in History

Today is Saturday, March 6, the 65th day of 2021. There are 300 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 6, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.

On this date:

In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese (kah-PRAY’-say) in the Republic of Florence.

In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.

In 1853, Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” premiered in Venice, Italy.

In 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.

In 1962, what became known as the Ash Wednesday Storm began pounding the…

