Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, after factories reopened and global demand started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, after factories reopened and global demand started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.