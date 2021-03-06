Death toll in bombing in Somalia’s capital rises to 20


Posted on: March 6th, 2021 by ABC News

Somalia’s government news agency says the death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in the capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded



