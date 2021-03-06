Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants

Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants

In a stop rich in symbolism, Pope Francis will visit a church damaged during the Islamic State’s reign of terror in the town of Qaraqosh, a center for Christian life in Iraq