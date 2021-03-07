20 dead, 400 wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions

Equatorial Guinea’s state television says a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded hundreds of others

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

20 dead, 400 wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions

Equatorial Guinea’s state television says a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded hundreds of others