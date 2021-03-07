Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party


Posted on: March 7th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party


Posted on: March 7th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.