Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party
Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party
Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.