Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels
Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people in a series of raids over the weekend against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels
Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people in a series of raids over the weekend against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.