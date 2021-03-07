Warm air spreading across Central and Eastern US with record highs possible

(NEW YORK) — The warmest air in four months will spread across the Central and Eastern U.S. this week.

On Sunday afternoon, widespread temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected across the much of the central U.S. and even northern locations like Minneapolis will reach 60 degrees or higher today when just 3 weeks ago, Minneapolis wasn’t getting above zero degrees.

The warmer weather will start to approach Chicago on Sunday as well, but even warmer weather will be arriving over the coming days.

Record highs will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures soar to nearly 30 degrees above average in spots.

By Tuesday, parts of the Central and Eastern U.S. could approach or exceed 70 degrees and some parts of the Plains could reach 80 degrees or better.

Additionally, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York City will all be in the 60s and see lots of sun.

The warm and mild air will bring temperatures in the mid-60s and almost near 70 degrees in parts of the eastern U.S., including near Philadelphia and New York City by the end of the week.

The combination of the warmest air in months and sunshine will make for truly delightful weather this week for millions of Americans.

However, this does not mean winter has had its last gasp and there is an indication that a more turbulent weather pattern will return in the near future.

The West will remain unsettled for the next few days, with heavy and snow and rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of this rain and snow will head into California and into southern parts of the state and much of the region, but especially Los Angeles, could really benefit from this precipitation.

This storm will arrive in the central U.S. by next weekend and could potentially develop into a significant system that would bring snow to parts of the central U.S., heavy rain to the Ohio and Mississippi River valley, and perhaps our first shot of organized spring severe weather.

Behind this system, a cooler weather pattern will spread across the country as we head into the middle of the month.

