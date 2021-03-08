Aid group: Syrians could be displaced for years to come


Posted on: March 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A prominent humanitarian organization says hundreds of thousands of Syrians face continued displacement each coming year that the conflict continues and economic conditions deteriorate



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Aid group: Syrians could be displaced for years to come


Posted on: March 8th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A prominent humanitarian organization says hundreds of thousands of Syrians face continued displacement each coming year that the conflict continues and economic conditions deteriorate



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.