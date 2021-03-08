OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY Press Release

Michigan City South Golf Course will be open for play beginning tomorrow

March 9th at 9:00am.

Groups can book a tee time at www.golfnow.com or via phone at (219) 873-1516.

All greens fees will be paid upon arrival to the course. No walk-up

play will be allowed without a tee-time. Golf Carts will be available

for use and carts will be disinfected after each use.

The North Course will open May, 1st .

The pre-season policy at Michigan City Golf Courses will be:

 The Clubhouse and restrooms will be open

 No food will be prepared but snacks will be available for purchase

 Golfers should not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their tee-time

 Mask policy will be enforced

 Players will be required to observe a six-foot separation at all times.