OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY Press Release

Michigan City South Golf Course will be open for play beginning tomorrow
March 9th at 9:00am.
Groups can book a tee time at www.golfnow.com or via phone at (219) 873-1516.
All greens fees will be paid upon arrival to the course. No walk-up
play will be allowed without a tee-time. Golf Carts will be available
for use and carts will be disinfected after each use.
The North Course will open May, 1st .
The pre-season policy at Michigan City Golf Courses will be:
 The Clubhouse and restrooms will be open
 No food will be prepared but snacks will be available for purchase
 Golfers should not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their tee-time
 Mask policy will be enforced
 Players will be required to observe a six-foot separation at all times.



