OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY Press Release
Michigan City South Golf Course will be open for play beginning tomorrow
March 9th at 9:00am.
Groups can book a tee time at www.golfnow.com or via phone at (219) 873-1516.
All greens fees will be paid upon arrival to the course. No walk-up
play will be allowed without a tee-time. Golf Carts will be available
for use and carts will be disinfected after each use.
The North Course will open May, 1st .
The pre-season policy at Michigan City Golf Courses will be:
The Clubhouse and restrooms will be open
No food will be prepared but snacks will be available for purchase
Golfers should not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their tee-time
Mask policy will be enforced
Players will be required to observe a six-foot separation at all times.
