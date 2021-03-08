Pope Francis to visit Hungary in September, cardinal says


Posted on: March 8th, 2021

The cardinal of Hungary’s Roman Catholic Church says Pope Francis will travel to Budapest in September where he will participate in the closing mass of a multiday, international Catholic gathering



