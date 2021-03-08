The Latest: Estimated 17.1 million watched royals interview

The Nielsen company estimates that CBS reached a strong audience of 17.1 million viewers for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Estimated 17.1 million watched royals interview

The Nielsen company estimates that CBS reached a strong audience of 17.1 million viewers for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan