The Latest: Queen, Prince Philip did not make race comment

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that while Harry would not say who in the royal family made comments about his son’s skin color, he did tell her it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather, Prince Philip

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Queen, Prince Philip did not make race comment

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that while Harry would not say who in the royal family made comments about his son’s skin color, he did tell her it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or his grandfather, Prince Philip