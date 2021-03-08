The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week
Police arrested the Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and cited him for panhandling as he worked a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida
