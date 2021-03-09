Jada Pinkett Smith jokes Queen Elizabeth II should guest on ‘Red Table Talk’

Stan Evans/Facebook Watch(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith has seen the jokes about the Royal Family appearing on her Facebook Watch talkshow Red Table Talk to do some damage control following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Sunday interview — and she is completely on board.

The actress, who recently welcomed Oliva Jade Giannulli to tell her side of the Varsity Blues scandal on her talk show, reacted to the memes where Queen Elizabeth II is photoshopped sitting at the red table.

Posting an edited photo where the British royal is sitting between Jada and daughter Willow Smith, the 49-year-old cracked, “I can’t wit ya’ll!!!!”

Of course, fans weighing in the comment section delighted in the possibility of the Red Table hosts chatting with the Queen of England.

As for whether or not the Royal Family will take up the invitation, that has yet to be seen.

By Megan Stone

