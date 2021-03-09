Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.