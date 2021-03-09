Piers Morgan storms off set after pushback on Meghan, Prince Harry comments, now quitting show

(LONDON) — Piers Morgan is leaving his job as co-host of “Good Morning Britain,” the British television network ITV confirmed Tuesday.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the network said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan’s comments following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has sparked outrage.

The longtime TV host joined “Good Morning Britain” in 2015, first as a guest host and later in a permanent role alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

Ofcom, a UK broadcast regulator, said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain” under its “harm and offence rules” after receiving more than 41,000 complaints.

The episode in question featured Morgan saying “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said” after a clip aired of the duchess discussing her mental health struggles — including suicidal thoughts — with Winfrey. He added, “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan also shared his comments on Meghan and Prince Harry’s claims in the Winfrey interview of racist treatment from the British tabloids and racism within the royal family itself, referencing conversations about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be. Harry later made it clear to Winfrey that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not part of these talks that included the alleged comments about Archie’s skin tone.

Morgan addressed his comments Tuesday by saying he still had “concerns about the veracity of what she said” before clarifying his stance on mental health struggles and suicide.

“These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time,” he continued, before reiterating his “disbelief” and openness to be proven wrong.

Morgan later got into a heated exchange with “Good Morning Britain” weatherman Alex Beresford, who is biracial. When Beresford questioned why Morgan continued to “trash” Meghan, Morgan then stood up and walked off the set. Beresford called his actions “pathetic” and “diabolical behavior.”

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

“I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do,” Beresford later tweeted of the viral moment. “It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us feel more comfortable.”

Morgan has not yet spoken out about his departure, only tweeting a GIF of a ticking clock.

