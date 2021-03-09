The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont


Posted on: March 9th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont


Posted on: March 9th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.