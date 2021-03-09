The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont

The European Parliament votes to lift immunity from the former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont