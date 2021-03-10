AP PHOTOS: Damage preserved as memorial of Japanese tsunami

New roads. New town halls. New shopping centers. The scars are disappearing from Japan’s northeast coast as people rebuild from the tsunami that wrecked the region 10 years ago.

But some towns have decided to preserve reminders of the March 11, 2011, disaster — as a symbol of their resilience, to remember their dead loved ones, and as a lesson for future generations.

In Rikuzentakata, where more than 1,700 people died, townspeople refurbished the lone pine tree that initially survived the tsunami, which flattened the surrounding coastal forest. When the tree, which is known as the “Miracle Pine,” began dying from seawater exposure, it was taken down, treated and then reerected to create a memorial that has become a symbol of hope for the region.

Some of the damage has been preserved despite fierce debate among survivors in whom it inspires mixed feelings of pain, sorrow and hope. Many also have differing ideas about how they should remember their dead loved ones.

It took five…