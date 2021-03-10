Michigan City Police Dept Press Release

The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on March 9th, 2021 at 01:53 P.M. regarding a motorcycle crash with injuries in the eastbound lanes of East Michigan Boulevard at Dewey Street. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shifts 1 & 2 responded to the scene and located a critically injured motorcyclist operator and female passenger laying in the eastbound lanes of East Michigan Boulevard next to a Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist operator was identified as 20-year-old Michigan City resident Myles Edson and his passenger was a 20-year-old female Michigan City resident. Edson was found to be suffering from a severe head injury while his passenger sustained non-life-threatening head injuries. Two LaPorte County EMS ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

First responders provided life saving measures to Edson while waiting for a Med Flight helicopter to arrive and transport him to a hospital that provides trauma related medical treatment. Edson was immediately transported from the crash scene by LaPorte County EMS to the Michigan City Police Department to wait for the arrival of Med Flight. Edson’s passenger was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for her non-life-threatening injuries. Captain Jeff Loniewski, Lieutenant Kevin Urbanczyk and Officer Brian Wright were summoned to the crash scene and assisted with the crash reconstruction investigation.

Responding officers spoke with a witness at the scene who reported that a red four door sedan was attempting to cross all four lanes of East Michigan Boulevard in a southbound direction from an alley on the north side of the roadway. The red colored sedan was described by a witness as being similar to a Chevy Impala. The red colored vehicle then crossed in front of the motorcycle while it was traveling in the right eastbound lane of East Michigan Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Edson swerved to avoid striking the vehicle but lost control of the motorcycle. Both Edson and his passenger then fell off the motorcycle and made impact with the pavement. Meanwhile the red colored vehicle continued southbound on Dewey Street without stopping or rendering aid to Edson and his passenger. Evidence at the scene indicated the motorcycle did not make impact with the red colored sedan.

Unfortunately, Edson succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a nearby trauma hospital by Med Flight. The Michigan City Police Department is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the red colored four door vehicle and its driver. Investigators are also asking that anyone with exterior video surveillance, cell phone recordings or any other information about this incident to please contact Captain Jeff Loniewski or Officer Brian Wright at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1008.

Other agencies who responded to the crash scene include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, Med Flight and the Trail Creek Police Department.

