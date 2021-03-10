UN chief: Syria in `living nightmare’ after 10 years of war

The United Nations chief says Syria faces “a living nightmare” 10 years after peaceful demonstrations were violently suppressed setting the country on “a horrific path” of destruction and bloodshed

