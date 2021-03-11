Kerry Washington announces break from social media with video celebrating "special moments" she’ll miss

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington is taking a break form social media — but that doesn’t mean she’s going to miss out on posting for some of the “special moments” that will pass while she’s gone.

On Wednesday, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared a video to social media announcing her upcoming hiatus along with the caption, “I love you guys. But it’s time for me to take a little break from the socials.”

“I know there’s gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month,” she added. “Enjoy! Miss you already.”

In the video Kerry shouted out the first day of spring, March Madness, National Popcorn Day, and even wished her celebrity colleagues Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and Mariah Carey a happy birthday.

Kerry didn’t explain the break any further, but ended the video with a simple message, “See you soon!”

By Danielle Long

