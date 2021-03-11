MGM offering special sport bets at Buffalo Wild Wings

BetMGM will offer special sports betting products to customers who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in six states starting Thursday in what the companies say is a first-of-its-kind niche in customized sports betting

