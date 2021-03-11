Texas cop charged with murder in shooting released on bond
Authorities say a Texas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed Austin man was booked into jail and released on bond
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Texas cop charged with murder in shooting released on bond
Authorities say a Texas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed Austin man was booked into jail and released on bond
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.