7th and 8th Graders Can Now Sign Up For 21st Century Scholars Program

Michigan City Area Schools announced 8th or 7th grade students can now sign up for the 21st Century Scholars program. You may qualify for 4 years of paid tuition. The deadline to apply is June 30th. Read more about the 21st Century Scholars Program and see if you qualify at https://learnmoreindiana.org/scholars .