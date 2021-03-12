DOJ expects at least 100 more to be charged in Capitol attack investigation
drnadig/iStockBy ALEXANDER MALLIN and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department expects to charge at least 100 more still-unidentified individuals connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors revealed in a court filing Friday.
They also describe the investigation as likely “one of the largest” investigations and prosecutions in U.S. history.
