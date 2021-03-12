Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.