Merkel’s party faces tough election-year test in state polls

Two German states choose new legislatures on Sunday, the first major political test of a year in which a national election will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Merkel’s party faces tough election-year test in state polls

Two German states choose new legislatures on Sunday, the first major political test of a year in which a national election will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel