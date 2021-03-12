New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

New Zealand has marked the second anniversary of a shooting massacre in which 51 worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

New Zealand has marked the second anniversary of a shooting massacre in which 51 worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist