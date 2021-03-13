Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers
Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 hundred protesters
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers
Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 hundred protesters
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.